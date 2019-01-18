Kit Harington Has Plans for the Crypt Statue of Jon Snow From the Game of Thrones Teaser

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 8:12 AM

What do you do if you're an actor on the hottest show on TV and said show produces, then sends you a statue of yourself? If you're Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, you keep that statue.

"I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So, I've got it in my shed," he said with a laugh. "How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue that's how narcissistic I am."

The teaser, which you can see below, features Harington's Jon Snow, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams' Arya Stark entering the Stark family crypt and being confronted with their own statues—and an icy cold.

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Harington's got plans for that statue. "I'm going to turn it into a water feature I think," he told Zoe Ball during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

While discussing Game of Thrones, Harington told Ball he was satisfied with the ending.

"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington told Ball. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

Details about the final season are being kept under wraps, but we do know it will feature many characters interacting—Sansa can be seen meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a brief teaser—and there will be some intense battle scenes that were grueling to film.

In previous interviews, Harington said he felt like the final season was designed to destroy all those involved.

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

