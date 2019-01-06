Sansa Meets Daenerys In New Game of Thrones Footage

Finally, two badass ladies are about to come face to face in Westeros!

A new HBO promo aired during the 2019 Golden Globes and gave us a small glimpse at a new scene from the final season of Game of Thrones, and it's making us practically shake with anticipation.

In the short clip, after a dragon busts through the wall, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) dramatically walks towards Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Lady Stark immediately is all "Winterfell is yours, your Grace."

As if that wasn't enough, the promo also gives us a quick scene from Big Little Lies, with Meryl Streep saying, "I want to know what happened that night," accompanied by a police lineup of the ladies in their gala dresses.