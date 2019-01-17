Kaitlyn Bristowe's Favorite Things About Jason Tartick Are Giving Us Serious FOMO

There's something special brewing between two members of Bachelor Nation.

It's only been a week since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick experienced their first official date in Denver.

While the social media posts proved the nights out were a success, fans are still hoping to learn more about the surprise romance blossoming right in front of our eyes.

Lucky for fans, Kaitlyn appeared on her Off the Vine podcast today where she couldn't help but gush about her new man.

"His energy is electric," she explained on the PodcastOne series. "That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you've just known him for a long time. That's the vibe I got from him from the get-go."