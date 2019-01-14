What's Next for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick After Their Romantic Weekend

Sparks appear to flying in Bachelor Nation.

After much anticipation, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick experienced their first date together over the weekend in Denver.

As seen on Instagram, the pair danced the night away at a local bar. They later headed to the Pepsi Center to watch the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

So, was the weekend a success? Let's just say everything is coming up roses.

"Kaitlyn and Jason spent the weekend together in Denver and were inseparable," a source shared with E! News. "They had a really good time together and definitely agreed they are compatible and already agreed to see each other again."