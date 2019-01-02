Jon Gosselin Rings in the New Year With Collin and Hannah

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 8:13 AM
Jon Gosselin rang in the New Year with his son, Collin Gosselin, and daughter, Hannah Gosselin.
The proud papa shared pictures of himself smiling alongside his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and 14-year-old children in Reading, Pa. on Tuesday.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2019 Here we come!!" he wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshot.
Jon previously told E! News he planned to enter 2019 by chilling at home with his family.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star looked festive for the occasion and donned a tiny purple top hat. However, the other sextuplets—Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah—and the twins, Mady and Cara, were not photographed. Kate Gosselin also did not share any photos from the children's festivities.
This wasn't the first time Jon had spent the holidays with Hannah and Collin. He also shared photos of them celebrating Christmas together earlier in December.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!" he captioned a picture of the kids standing in front of a Christmas tree.
However, fans shouldn't be that surprised. After all, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin earlier that month. The two had also been spending more time together. In November, they went Christmas tree shopping together and Collin visited his dad's home for the first time in three years.
"Hannah is excited that her brother is coming home," he previously told E! News.
Meanwhile, Hannah lives with her father permanently. However, it seems like Jon isn't in contact with the other kids.
"The other four aren't talking to me, but they're talking to Hannah," he told People. "It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."
