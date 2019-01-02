Jon Gosselin Rings in the New Year With Collin and Hannah

Jon Gosselin rang in the New Year with his son, Collin Gosselin, and daughter, Hannah Gosselin.

The proud papa shared pictures of himself smiling alongside his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and 14-year-old children in Reading, Pa. on Tuesday.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2019 Here we come!!" he wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshot.

Jon previously told E! News he planned to enter 2019 by chilling at home with his family.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star looked festive for the occasion and donned a tiny purple top hat. However, the other sextuplets—Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah—and the twins, Mady and Cara, were not photographed. Kate Gosselin also did not share any photos from the children's festivities.

This wasn't the first time Jon had spent the holidays with Hannah and Collin. He also shared photos of them celebrating Christmas together earlier in December.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!" he captioned a picture of the kids standing in front of a Christmas tree.