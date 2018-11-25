Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Gosselin Go Christmas Tree Shopping After Rare Visit

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 12:11 PM

It's a very Merry Christmas already for Jon Gosselin and son Collin Gosselin.

The 41-year-old former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star and DJ and the 14-year-old boy recently went shopping for a tree at Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, along with Jon's longtime girlfriend Coleen Conrad, her son and daughter, Jesse Conrad and Jordan Conrad, and a friend.

"Found our tree," Jon wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo. "Let the holidays begin!!!!"

Earlier this month, Jon revealed that the 14-year-old boy visited his home in Reading, Pennsylvania for the first time in three years. The two have spent time together elsewhere before.

The boy's mother and Jon's ex-wife Kate Gosselin revealed in 2016 that Collin had moved out of her home to enroll in an education program that teaches "life skills" to help overcome his "educational and social challenges."

Photos

The Reality of Jon & Kate Plus 8

During his visit to his dad's home earlier this month, Collin also got to spend time with one of his sextuplet sisters, Hannah Gosselin.

Jon, who also shares twin daughters with Kate, said on Instagram Live in August that his daughter lives with him "permanently" and not with her mother, unlike the other siblings. Kate has not responded publicly.

 

 

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.