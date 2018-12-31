Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande Breakup and Louis C.K. 2 Weeks After Alarming Note

"Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us," he told the crowd. "Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick." (There were some cheeky comments here and there about his...package. The information even became its own euphemism known as BDE.)

She released "Thank U, Next" moments before Saturday Night Live aired, and he called it a "sad day." He explained, "That s--t came out before I had to put on a f--king duck hat and be like, 'derrrp here's the pizza!' So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn't know it was going to happen."

"This won't be easy, this is rough," he continued. "So I start playing it. And we're all like, 'Ehhh… it's ok.' We're like 'Okay, it's not that bad for you. It's bad, but it's not that bad for you.'"

On the bright side, Davidson met NBA star Richard Jefferson right after the breakup and the athlete taught him an important lesson. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player told him, "I just want you to know, stay strong. Everyone's got your back. Don't worry about it."

Davidson imparted his lesson on the crowd. He said, "So I'm driving home and I have an epiphany. That was like a beautiful moment, because if Richard Jefferson has taught us anything, it's that if you stick around long enough, you'll get a ring."