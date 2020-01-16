Before Justin Anderson and Kelly Henderson sat down to "get to the bottom" of her fallout with Kristin Cavallari, the Velvet's Edge podcaster had gone off the grid.

"I don't really know why Kelly went MIA for so long and Kristin didn't hear from her," Justin told Very Cavallari cameras near the top of tonight's new episode. "For all I know, she could've gone to Europe, she has a new boyfriend, she took some big job. I don't know. It's just kind of mysterious that she just disappeared."

As audiences learned earlier this week, per the emotional preview clip above, Kristin was distraught, frustrated and reasonably confused after Kelly—with whom she'd built an "amazing bond," as Justin put it, over the course of eight years—stopped returning her text messages several months prior. The radio silence trailed what sounds like tense correspondence between the former friends, due, in part, to an unsubstantiated spell of online rumors that suggested Kelly and Kristin's husband Jay Cutler had an affair.

"Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," the Uncommon James founder and CEO said in a confessional during last week's season premiere, going on to explain this week why Kelly's response to the accusations felt considerably more hurtful than the bogus claims themselves.