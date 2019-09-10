by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 11:38 AM
Nattie Neidhart needs her Total Divas co-stars now more than ever.
As fans surely recall, the WWE scion shockingly lost her father, wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, back in Aug. 2018. While Neidhart bravely laid her father to rest at the end of season eight, it appears that she's still struggling with the untimely loss.
"Some people just don't understand that I don't know how to deal with it," Nattie relays to new co-star Ronda Rousey in the latest Total Divas promo (returning Wednesday, Oct. 2) above.
We can't say we're surprised to see that Nattie has turned to Ronda for support as the latter has also lost a parent. Not to mention, the women of the WWE are quite supportive of each other. In addition to being part of the WWE's "Queendom," these ladies are a force to be reckoned with.
As seen in the footage above, the new season will document the MMA fighter turned wrestler's historic journey to WrestleMania 35. For those of you who missed it, Rousey's match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch was the first time a women's match was the main event at WrestleMania.
"I'm here to make history, not to behave," Rousey notes in a voice over.
And Rousey isn't the only new addition making waves. Sonya Deville is "breaking barriers" by being the first openly gay female in the WWE, a title she clearly holds with pride.
"I'm excited to be representing the LGBTQ community," Deville is seen saying during a red carpet interview.
As for Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi) and Carmella? It seems that they're also slaying it in the Queendom.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the new promo above. Oh, and don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?