"Play like a champion today," might be Notre Dame's mantra, but all five of our 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists for Game Changer of 2018 embody this quote no matter what they do.
Whether it's winning Olympic medals, or empowering people to speak their truth, our finalists this year are star athletes on the field and even more amazing individuals off the field.
As our PCAs voting deadline gets closer—it's on Friday, Oct. 19—we're taking a minute to remind you why all of these athletes are worthy of the Game Changer of 2018 award.
Take Serena Williams for example, not only has she won numerous tennis titles throughout her career, but she has played while pregnant and months after giving birth.
Oh, and to make her an even more impressive finalist, she is an active supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and recently appeared in a music video topless to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the other hand might not be a superstar on the football field this season, but he's been making an impression on a lot of people lately. He is currently the face of Nike promoting the idea that you should "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
The other three finalists in this competitive category include Olympian Aly Raisman, who stood up and empowered others to do the same in the sexual abuse trial against U.S.A. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is also up for this award and all of his philanthropic work with charities could help him win it all. Lastly, we have WWE fighter Nia Jax, who is all about promoting body positivity and making every one of her fans feel loved and supported.
No matter which cause or athlete you're rooting for you have to admit that these five individuals are changing the game and deserve to be recognized.
To learn more about the top contenders the Game Changer of 2018 category keep reading. Then, make sure to cast your vote before PCAs voting comes to a close next week!
Colin Kaepernick
In one single action, Colin Kaepernick became more than a football player. The former 49ers quarterback kneeled during the national anthem as a protest to the racial injustices and police brutality in America. The controversial athlete has continued his fight off the field and is currently the face of a Nike campaign which has set the internet on fire.
Serena Williams
On and off the court, Serena Williams is considered to be a role model. The acclaimed tennis player's 23 Grand Slam singles titles marks the record for the most Grand Slam wins in the Open Era. She also played in the Australian Open while pregnant. She welcomed her daughter with husband, Alexis Ohanian, in September 2017. The Florida native uses her social media to promote causes that matter most to her including Black Lives Matter specifically sharing her concern about her nephew being in danger from police due to his skin color.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be one of the best soccer players in the world. The athlete has a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. His philanthropic efforts include working with Save the Children to aid the fight against child hungry and obesity. In 2016, he launched an app with the organization that allowed fans to take a selfie with him several outfits and poses.
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman was the captain of both the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" U.S. women's Olympics gymnastics teams. Since retiring from the sport, the gymnast has spoken out against the sexual abuse of USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. She filed lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and continues to fight for justice for sexual abuse victims.
Nia Jax
Nia Jax became a fan favorite after she was insulted by her former best friend, Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. The two went on to have a title match at WrestleMania 34, where she won the match to capture the Raw Women's Championship. Since the fight, the Total Divas fighter and WWE Superstar has used her social media to promote body positivity.
