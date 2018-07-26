MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Touchstone Pictures

Sandy B is officially another year older!

Today is Sandra Bullock's 54th birthday and honestly, she never seems to age in our minds.

The iconic actress has made us laugh, cry and really think throughout her career and with every project she does we are more and more happy that she is an actress.

Seriously, could you imagine the entertainment world without her? We don't even want to think about it!

In honor of the Virginia native's birthday we wanted to celebrate her best movies, but not just any movies...her romantic comedies.

While the actress has been in a lot of films throughout her career, her rom-coms are some of our absolute favorites.

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

Sure, we loved her in Ocean's 8 and other amazing dramas like Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Gravity.

And yes, her straight-romance films like Hope Floats and The Lake House are too good not to watch more than once, but her rom-com history is packed full of cheesy and sweet films that we will always love.

She's done everything from While You Were Sleeping to The Proposal and even though some of them weren't the most creative stories with Bullock in them they are hits to us.

Check out her most memorable rom-coms below and then vote for your favorite one of them all. 

Happy birthday Sandra, we love you almost as much as you love your unsweetened cinnamon light soy lattes in The Proposal!

Love Potion No. 9, Sandra Bullock

Twentieth Century Fox

Love Potion No. 9

Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan star in Love Potion No.9 as two scientists who are terrible at communicating with their own species. This all changes when they discover a substance (or love potion) that makes them irresistible to anyone who hears them talk. Sounds like a pretty impressive chemical, right?

While You Were Sleeping, Sandra Bullock

Buena Vista Pictures

While You Were Sleeping

This 1995 rom-com was one of many films that put Bullock on the map. In the movie she plays a hopeless romantic named Lucy who works as a Chicago Transit Authority token collector, but never really dares to go anywhere. When she is mistaken for the fiancée of a coma patient (while visiting him at the hospital) things get messy, but she does find out who she is and what sort of love she wants.

 

Two If By Sea, Sandra Bullock

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group

Two If By Sea

Frank O'Brien (Denis Leary) promises his girlfriend Roz (Bullock) that this will be his last job as a thief as he drags her to New England to sell a pricey painting. While on their trip, Roz questions whether or not they will last another seven years like this and Frank hopes to fix everything and keep her as his girl forever. 

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock, Practical Magic

Warner Bros.

Practical Magic

Technically, this movie is about the bond of sisterhood between Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), but there is a romantic curse on the witches/women of their family, so we will count it in the rom-com category. Plus, Sally does find her perfect man—that she literally made up—in the end and it's magical.

Forces of Nature, Ben Affleck, Sandra Bullock

DreamWorks, Roth-Arnold Productions

Forces of Nature

Forces of Nature is one rom-com we can't help but love. It follows the lives of two strangers who are forced to travel together in a car after their plane has an accident on takeoff. Even though Ben Affleck's character is on the way to his wedding, he falls for Bullock's character who is unlike any woman he's ever met.

Gun Shy, Sandra Bullock, Liam Neeson

Hollywood Pictures

Gun Shy

Gun Shy is about an undercover cop (played by Liam Neeson) who might be falling for a nurse (Bullock) he meets while on the run from a Mafia assassin...if he doesn't die first.

Article continues below

Miss Congeniality

Castle Rock

Miss Congeniality

We know that Miss Congeniality was all about the FBI catching a killer and saving the contestants of the Miss United States Pageant, but there was a serious love story there as well. When Gracie Hart (Bullock) finally kisses Agent Eric Matthews (Benjamin Bratt) we can't help but swoon.

Sandra Bullock, Two Weeks Notice

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two Weeks Notice

All it takes is for Lucy (Bullock) to give her two-weeks' notice to her boss George (Hugh Grant) for her to discover that she's in love with him. The real question is will he realize that he needs her for more than just an employee, too?

The Proposal, Sandra Bullock

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Proposal

The Proposal is one of the Virginia native's best movies, not to mention one of her top rom-coms ever. In the movie she plays a tight-laced book editor who pretends to be engaged to her assistant (played by Ryan Reynolds) in order not to be deported. The only issue is that the two actually fall for one another up in Alaska...despite their grave differences.

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, All About Steve

20th Century Fox

All About Steve

The 54-year-old actress plays an eccentric and at times crazy puzzler who thinks a CNN cameraman is her true love in All About Steve. She is so convinced that he's the one for her that she follows him all over the country in hopes of him falling for her too. It's hilarious. 

 

Sandra Bullock's Rom-Com Movie Poll
Which of Sandra Bullock's romantic comedies is your all-time favorite?
0.6%
15.1%
0.0%
7.6%
0.6%
0.6%
12.8%
7.6%
55.2%
0.0%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Sandra Bullock , Movies
Latest News
Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

Jenna Dewan, Women's Health

Jenna Dewan Gets Naked, Talks Life Without Channing Tatum

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.