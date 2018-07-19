Jennifer Lopez is back, baby!

OK, technically Lopez never went anywhere and she's been both acting and singing a lot lately with Shades of Blue and the release of four singles this year, but we're talking about her romantic comedy comeback.

The last time that we saw the "Dinero" singer in a traditional rom-com was back in 2012 and if we're being honest we've missed her.

Luckily, the official trailer for Lopez's upcoming rom-com which also stars her real-life BFF Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia as her love interest is here.

According to the teaser, Second Act is about Maya (played by Lopez), who works at a big box store but is ready to reinvent her life by proving that street smarts are just as important as an education. It is set to hit theaters this November, so mark your calendars.

The only bad news is that still means we are without a Lopez rom-com for the next few months.

In order to deal with the J.Lo withdrawals we took a trip down rom-com lane and pulled Lopez's best roles from this genre of films for you to vote on.

We all know you have a favorite romance film from the 48-year-old actress so why not tell us about it?