He's a team player:

Not only is Rippon's friendship with Kentworthy something to see, but his friendships with everyone are pretty spectacular. When he was offered to be an NBC correspondent for the rest of the Winter Games (after his portion was over) he turned it down to stay in the Olympic village. "I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events as well," he said at the time.

That team spirit and strong belief in being a good friend has continued outside of the village. In fact, he's been rooting for his longtime friend Mirai Nagasu both on Olympic ice, on DWTS and beyond and we're big fans of his kind words for her. "You are one of the most thoughtful people I've ever met. I consider myself INCREDIBLY lucky to be your friend," he tweeted after Nagasu was eliminated on the reality series. "Getting to tour, do DWTS, and live in the same apartment together will ALWAYS be some of the best memories I'll have and I can't wait to make even more together ❤️."