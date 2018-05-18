MONDAY, NOV. 12
Milla Jovovich Goes From Hunting Monsters to Slaying Cannes and More Best Dressed

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Milla Jovovich

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cannes stop, won't stop.

High-fashion glamour went from the steep steps of the Met Gala straight to the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. Instead of the over-the-top ensembles that grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art, sophisticated, classic couture embodies Cannes fashion.

Take action star Milla Jovovich for example. Typically, the Monster Hunter actress is seen in durable leathers, distressed fabrics and equipped with an arsenal of weapons. On the red carpet, however, she swapped the knives and guns for a floor-sweeping gown and satin clutch. And the transition was eye-catching. 

Milla wasn't the only starlet to take on Cannes. Kristen Stewart, a panelist at the film festival, has gone deep into Chanel's offerings to bring us textured, embellished pieces a plenty. 

Photos

Cannes 2018: Street Style

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars of the week. Then vote on your favorite look below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Justice

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Victoria Justice

Coffee break? Let the former Nickelodeon star put on her casual red leather pants and black crop top. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Cindy Bruna

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

The supermodel just elevated the all-white ensemble in the most avant-garde way. We love the transition from the exaggerated shoulders to the bow at the waist down to the skinny pants. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The actress struck a pose in a black Louis Vuitton mini at the BlacKkKlansman photocall in Cannes. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Fanning

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dakota Fanning

The actress was a vision in white at the 2018 Turner Upfront. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Morena Baccarin

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Morena Baccarin

The Deadpool 2 actress donned a structural Dice Kayek Couture mini to a film screening in NYC. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Milla Jovovich

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Milla Jovovich

The action star traded in her guns and combat boots for an elegant pale-pink gown and a fire-engine-red clutch. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Thandie Newton

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Thandie Newton

The colors. The prints. The silhouette. Everything about this strapless dress is picture perfect. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kristen Stewart

Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

The face of Chanel wore, you've guessed it, Chanel to the amfAR Gala in Cannes. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Hayley Atwell

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hayley Atwell

The Captain America actress rocked a white halter dress to the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in London. 

