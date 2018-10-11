At this time last year, a lot of people were just learning about Cardi B.

Well, not the millions of Instagram followers who already adored the "annoying dancer on social media that be talkin' hella crazy with the long nails and the big ol' titties"—as she introduced herself when she joined Love & Hip-Hop: New York in 2015. And if they didn't know her before, devoted fans of the VH1 series were quick to fall for the loquacious, no-nonsense Bronx native with the big mouth and even bigger dreams.

It was only a matter of time before the rest of the world caught up.

Having enjoyed a year that included releasing her first album, performing at the Grammys, winning Top Rap Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, getting name-checked by Bernie Sanders, having a baby and marrying Offset of Migos fame, everything is coming up Cardi B.

And now the social media-ruling star is a 2018 People's Choice Awards finalist for Female Artist, Album and Song of 2018—and voting remains open for round two.