Okurrrr!!!!!!

Cardi B hit up SiriusXM in NYC for a revealing and fun-filled chat with Howard Stern on his hit radio show The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

Cardi, who wore Moschino for the SiriusXM appearance, got candid about on lot of topics, including stripping, butt injections, how it felt to beat Taylor Swift on the charts, her relationship with fiancé Offset and of course her baby.

When the shock jock asked if if she knows the sex of her baby, the rapper confirmed what had been speculated in the media.

"I'm having a girl," said the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

Howard said, "You got a name picked out?"

Carbi revealed, "Ya know what I didn't pick the name but if you interview my dude, he'll tell you."

Check out 10 other surprising things that Cardi opened up about...