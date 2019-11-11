Of all the boys we've loved before, Noah Centineo seems to be the humblest.

Chatting with E!'s Jason Kennedy backstage at the 2019 People's Choice Award, the Internet's boyfriend couldn't help but credit girlfriend Alexis Ren for keeping him grounded through all the madness that comes with fame. "Man, I keep my family really close," he said after nabbing the trophy for Comedy Movie Star. "I live with my sister and her boyfriend. It's a really small circle, man—my close friends and my girl. All of us hold it down for each other."

In fact, for the couple—they made their red carpet debut in late October—nothing else matters when they have one another. "Dude, we love each other," the 23-year-old gushed. "The rest just kind of fads into the background."

His modesty was a theme throughout the star-studded night, even as he limped up to the stage to accept his coveted award. (He recently underwent knee surgery to fix a basketball injury and yet still managed to walk the red carpet like a true pro.)