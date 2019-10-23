Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The early days of No Doubt were wild but Stefani loved putting together outfits with Lieberman while on tour with the band.

"You know when you're living in a time, you don't look at it the same way? It doesn't seem clear to me what the fashion was. I know that I was all over the place," she revealed to Vogue in January 2016. "I never had a stylist or a makeup artist or even an assistant. I had my makeup box and I had my suitcase. I was on tour for two and a half years, I never came home. I had a girl who would send me swatches out on the road. I would be like, 'Okay, I want a pair of yellow punker pants.' We already had the pattern, so I would send [the swatch] back to her with instructions like, 'I want this zipper here.' Then she would FedEx that shit to me on the road, without a fitting, and I would just wear it onstage and just hope that it worked out! So when I look back at what I wore, I see a lot of mess. That was just me making it up as I went. Nobody told me or helped me. It wasn't until I met Andrea, doing the video 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind'—that's when I did Rock Steady, and that's [the point in my career] when I start to be really proud. I don't have any fashion regrets or anything like that, it's just when I started to get older and more sophisticated...There's some stuff me and Andrea did together that I can't even believe how beautiful it was. I would come to her with an idea or a theme, and she would just take that to another place that was so creative. I want to cry when I think that I don't work with her anymore, because she's my favorite person ever."