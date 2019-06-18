Broadimage/Shutterstock
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were wild, big and full of can't-miss moments, all of which started with an explosive red carpet.
When the award show aired on Monday night from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, it was clear that it was going to be a big one. From To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo taking home the iconic Best Kiss Award to Jada Pinkett Smith accepting the honor of MTV's Trailblazer Award, the show itself was on fire.
As we enjoyed all of the epic moments from the telecast, which was hosted by Zachary Levi, we couldn't help but get distracted by what happened before the show began...the fashionable red carpet!
This year's carpet was on fire and red hot, which if we're being honest, we kind of expect from the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In addition to some seriously risky fashion looks, there were a lot of major standouts when it comes to the best dressed list for the night.
Who did we love most? Well, for starters we are currently coveting Condor's Alice McCall crop top and skirt combo that is so on trend right now.
Red Table Talk host and Trailblazer Award winner Smith of course dazzled in a sequined silver suit before accepting her big award during the show and she wasn't the only one rocking sequins.
Aubrey Plaza donned a black and white Miu Miu dress that was so stylish, while Elisabeth Moss became her own queen of dragons with a Balmain velvet number with sequined detailing.
Of course we also loved Lizzo's ensemble choice, because she couldn't be missed no matter where she went. Her neon green custom Christopher John Rogers look was fierce and fabulous.
Two stars from The Hills: New Beginnings caught our attention was well on the carpet.
Justin Brescia AKA Justin Bobby sported a wine-colored suit which was super sexy, while Heidi Montag channeled her inner '70s queen in a navy Gucci jumpsuit that we love.
Last, but not least was Madison Iseman who wore a pretty Anna Sui floral frock that has us in the mood for a serious summer wardrobe revamp.
Now that you know our favorites from the award show, check them all out below and vote for your favorite!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lana Condor
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is all smiles in this dazzling look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith
The actress sparkles in a suit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza
The actress sparkles in this glamorous preppy look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lizzo
The singer rocks a neon green dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Justin Brescia
The Hills: New Beginnings star, formerly known as Justin Bobby, is all business in a wine-colored suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi Montag
The Hills: New Beginnings star is all smiles in a '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss
Presenting the new Mother of Dragons.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Madison Iseman
The Still the King actress poses in a floral Anna Sui fall-winter 2019 dress.