Criminal Minds fans are dealing with a lot this week after learning that the long-running drama will be ending after Season 15 next year.

Yes, we are aware that means there are still two seasons of awesomeness to look forward to from our favorite BAU agents, but it is a little bittersweet knowing that there is an end date looming over all of the characters and the series in general.

After 14 years of watching the badass team consisting of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Jennifer Jareau AKA J.J. (A.J. Cook), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and more take down serial killers week after week we're not sure we're ready to bid farewell to these TV characters.

The good news is that there will be 10 episodes coming for Season 15, which E! News learned earlier this week and a total of 15 episodes for the current season.