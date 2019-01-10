Criminal Minds to End With Season 15

Criminal Minds is coming to an end after 15 seasons.

The long-running CBS crime drama has been renewed for its last season, E! News has learned. The final season will consist of 10 episodes.

Criminal Minds is currently shooting its 15-episode 14th season, and will stay in production to complete the remaining episodes.

In the fall of 2018, the wildly popular procedural series celebrated its 300th episode. At the time, executive producer Erica Messer told E! News she could "see this show going another 300 episodes."

"It is a world that has endless stories because it's based on the psychology of human behavior—that's endless," Messer reflected. "As long as we have heroes who want to keep chasing the bad guys I feel like we could keep going, and going, and going."