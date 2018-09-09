All's fair in love and family.

Kendall Jenner has been living it up during this year's New York Fashion Week. The reality TV star recently posted a few Instagram videos of herself hanging out with fellow model and best friend, Bella Hadid, at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party. One part of Kendall's Instagram story shows the two of them in a blurry photo standing in an elevator at the ICONS event.

That same night, Kendall was seen kissing Bella's brother, Anwar Hadid, on the cheek at the party.

Bella's pictures from the event showed a bit more clarity. The 21-year-old model uploaded a picture of herself posing with Kendall in their stunning outfits. Bella wore a nude-colored sheer bodysuit with a corset on the top. Kendall donned an angular black dress. The Hadid sister captioned the photo of the two of them, "Date night."

Bella got back with her former ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, in July when a source told E! News the two were "exclusively dating and are in a great place." The couple showed off some PDA a few weeks ago before a brunch date in Los Angeles.