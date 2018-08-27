Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

BACKGRID

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd weren't afraid to show a little PDA on Sunday. 

The 21-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old singer shared a kiss outside of their Los Angeles hotel before heading out to brunch. The couple kept their ensembles cute and casual for their date. Gigi Hadid's little sister rocked a sporty, zip-up jacket and athletic shorts for the outing and tucked her hair into a bun. Meanwhile, The Weeknd, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, donned a black hat and jacket.

Back in July, sources confirmed to E! News the two were "exclusively dating" again after calling quits for a second time in November 2016.

"Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected," an insider told E! News at the time.

Since then, they've taken their romance around the globe. This summer they've enjoyed getaways to Paris and Tokyo. They've also celebrated their friends' major milestones together, including Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday. 

Still, fans had a feeling a reconciliation was possible months before. The duo's romantic rendezvous at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival was one indication. They were caught locking lips at one of the event's after parties and even attended a screening together.

To look back on their relationship history, check out the gallery.

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

We'll just have to wait and see where this romance leads them next.

