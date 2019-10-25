Kris Jenner has some explaining to do.

The momager is notably MIA in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it appears her absence is not without reason. With Khloe Kardashian at a loss as to why her mother has been "literally avoiding" her for days, she turns to Scott Disick for information during a visit to the Flip It Like Disick star's Hidden Hills home.

"It's so weird. I've been looking for mom forever," she tells the three-time dad, who has some relevant intel to share.

"She was here yesterday," he replies, going on to say they spent the afternoon home goods shopping in Westwood. That in itself seems like confirmation Khloe isn't making any of this up, but True Thompson's mom is definitely still wondering "why on earth" Kris would be ignoring her right now.