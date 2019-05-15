BRAND NEW
Kourtney Kardashian's Personal Trainer Reveals the 10-Minute Exercise She Does to Get Her Famous Booty

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., May. 15, 2019 1:16 PM

When it comes to working out, Kourtney Kardashian has the right idea.

The Poosh founder recently shared a quick leg and butt exercise on her lifestyle site that she does in just 10 minutes. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! She tones up her tush, legs and thighs in the same amount of time it takes to prep a salad.

Considering the 40-year-old reality TV star is busy running a lifestyle brand and taking care of her three kids (Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick), it makes sense that she would want to squeeze in a quick workout between her jam-packed schedule.

Luckily, Kourtney's personal trainer, Amanda Lee, reveals the 10-minute exercise that will give you that famous Kardashian booty.

"Kourt loves working on her booty," she exclusively tells E! News, before sharing the reality TV personality's favorite routine. "Some of her favorite moves are jump squats, walking lunges and single deadlifts."

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Soulmates?!

Moreover, the Poosh fitness contributor brings up a good point about doing a 10-minute exercise versus a 40-minute one.

"If you only have 10 minutes to work out, you have to go for high intensity," she explains. "Add burpees and jump rope in-between sets, take little-to-no breaks and keep moving! Doing so can actually be more effective than a lazy 40-minute workout. You should be thoroughly exhausted by the end."

In the Poosh article, Lee shares five different moves that will help you tone, tighten and lift your derrière. As she mentioned earlier, some of the exercises include squats, donkey kicks, reverse lunges, single leg glute bridge and jump squats.

When working with Kourtney, Lee says "she always pushes herself and rarely ever gets lazy. I can honestly say she is one of the hardest working clients I've ever trained and she is very disciplined."

Best believe we're taking notes and we'll be squeezing this routine the next time we're in need of a quick workout.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
