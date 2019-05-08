Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday with her look described as a "California girl stepping out of the ocean."

Well, she sure did live up to that description.

The KKW Beauty owner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala, whose theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Kim wore a body-hugging nude dress designed by Thierry Mugler, which apparently took eight months to make. She wore her hair down in some loose waves which, along with her makeup, truly exuded a "California girl stepping out of the ocean" vibe.

E! News got a behind-the-scenes look with Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton who explained the steps and what products he used. Now, anyone can channel their inner Kim and her stunning Met Gala look.

According to Appleton, it's pretty imperative that the styling is done on already wet hair. Then, products can be added and styled with a diffuser.