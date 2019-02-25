It's been less than 24 hours since Kendall Jenner debuted her riskiest outfit to date, and yet, her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, are giving her a run for her money.

"Smile for the camera," the 39-year-old reality TV personality captioned her sexy snap with her siblings. The family trio posed for a series of photos that ranged from tame to NSFW. Well, tame for Kardashian standards.

Kendall donned a fiery red mini-dress that she paired with long white gloves, stark-white heels and black see-through pantyhose. It was a completely different vibe from her Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress, where she showed off more skin than ever before.

As for Kourtney and Khloe? The two went for the glitz and the glam in ultra-sparkly ensembles that would put Vegas showgirls' outfits to shame.

The mom-of-three spiced things up with a sheer jewel-embellished dress that she appropriately paired with a black lingerie set. She was styled by Dani Michelle.

Wearing a similar sparkly outfit as Kourtney, the Good American denim founder opted for a holographic bedazzled, body-clinging jumpsuit. She threw on nude strappy heels and statement jewelry pieces.