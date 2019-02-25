See the Star-Studded 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Portraits

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hollywood's A-list stars stepped out to attend Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on Sunday.

After the 2019 Oscars, celebs were ready to let loose at the annual celebration, held in Los Angeles. While at the VF bash, stars took the time to pose for official portraits, taken by photographer Mark Seliger.

Selma Blair was among the first stars to be photographed by Seliger at the party, posing along with a cane. The party was Blair's first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosisTracee Ellis Ross also struck a pose for Seliger in the portrait studio at the bash.

Seliger also captured first-time Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Olivia Colman in the studio, along with their awards.

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Let's take a look at all of the stunning celeb portraits below!

Selma Blair

Tracee Ellis Ross

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara

Jon Hamm

Lady Gaga

Spike Lee

Olivia Colman

Shonda Rhimes

For a recap of the 2019 Oscars, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Vanity Fair , Awards , Parties , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Regina King, 2019 Oscars, Press Room

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to 10 Counts of Sexual Abuse

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Kailah Casillas Has No Regrets, But the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Star Is About to Get Fired

Kevin Hart

What Kevin Hart Did Instead of Hosting the 2019 Oscars

John Mayer

John Mayer Hosted His Own Vanity Fair Oscars Party—and It Gave Us Serious FOMO

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 402, Lizzo

Watch Lizzo Blow Tyler Henry's Socks Off With Her Impressive Flute Skills on Hollywood Medium

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tulle, Velvet & Sparkles, Oh My! Which Star Won the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.