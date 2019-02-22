Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods has made her first public appearance since news emerged of an alleged cheating scandal between her and Tristan Thompson

On Thursday night, Kylie Jenner's famous best friend stepped out in West Hollywood in honor of the launch of her lash collaboration with Eylure. According to beauty influencer Victor Ramos, who took to social media to describe the night afterward, Woods "hid in the back" during the event. However, at one point in the night, she did take the microphone to briefly address the crowd. 

Before speaking, a woman introduced her and told attendees, "We're happy to have her and we really literally wish her all the success in the world."

While the start of Woods' remarks were muffled by applause, she did mention "everything that's going on," said "it's been real" and acknowledged that the collaboration was something they had worked on for more than nine months, so she hoped everyone enjoyed the product. 

Prior to attending the event, a source confirmed to E! News Woods was at Lisa Vanderpump's famed SUR restaurant lounge.

Meanwhile, Thompson did not play in his 14th Cleveland Cavaliers game in a row on Thursday night, this time against the Phoenix Suns, following a foot injury. 

A night earlier on Wednesday, his now-former girlfriendKhloe Kardashian, stepped out for the first time since their split and the scandal to attend a PrettyLittleThing opening event in Los Angeles alongside her famous bestie, Malika Haqq

As for Jordyn, a source recently told E! News she is "living her worst nightmare." "She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same."

A second source said "she is devastated and feels completely lost." "Jordyn has tried profusely to apologize to Khloe, Kylie [Jenner] and even Kris [Jenner] several times since the news spread. She has reached out to Khloe multiple times trying to explain that this was a one-time mistake."

However, it might not be enough. The second source told E! News Jordyn has been trying to "reach Kylie numerous times and have her hear her side of the story, but Kylie is done." "Kylie will always have Khloe's back and family comes first."

