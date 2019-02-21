Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner have been through a lot together: pregnancies, breakups and, now, a cheating scandal.

In the wake of Jordyn Woods' betrayal, the KarJenner siblings are leaning on one another for support. "Khloe and Kylie have been supporting each other and Kylie has apologized to her several times," a source shares with E! News. "They have been spending a lot of time together since the news happened and Kylie wants to make sure Khloe is doing okay."

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder played no role in the shocking events that transpired between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, the source reveals she still "feels the guilt and blame" for the pain it's caused.

But it wasn't just Khloe that Jordyn betrayed by cozying up to Tristan. As her former best friend, Kylie is "very upset about the situation."