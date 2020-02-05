Jamie-Lynn Sigler is refusing "to fall victim" to her MS diagnosis.

On Wednesday, The Sopranos alum stopped by Daily Pop and opened up about how she navigates being a working actress, a mom and a person diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. While Sigler admitted to stressing about finding balance in the past, she said she now just tries to be present.

"I don't balance, I feel like I have to throw that word off the table," the 38-year-old actress relayed to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "I just try to be where my feet are, because when you have kids, a piece of your heart, you're never whole until everyone is in the home together. So, I just feel like when I'm with my kids, I'm committed and when I'm working, I have to trust that they're in the best care possible and I can commit."

We're sure many working moms can relate to this sentiment. Yet, in addition to these everyday demands, Sigler also has a disease which attacks her central nervous system.

Back in 2016, the veteran actress opened up for the first time about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. At the time of her announcement, Sigler had already been diagnosed for 15 years.