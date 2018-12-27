5 Details You May Have Missed From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 5:33 PM
Think you're caught up on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's surprise wedding ceremony? Think again!
On Dec. 23, 2018, the 26-year-old pop star and Australian actor, 28, gathered their nearest and dearest for an intimate affair inside their Nashville, Tenn. home. Days later, the longtime lovebirds would ultimately confirm speculation that the "Mr." and "Mrs." balloons that adorned their hallway in photos on Noah Cyrus' social media accounts were in-fact proof of their newlywed status.
The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress shared intimate snapshots from her and Hemsworth's low-key wedding night, which (in true Miley fashion) ended with a barefoot solo dance sesh to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk."
"10 years later," Miley also captioned one photo of the bride and groom in an emotional embrace, a cheeky nod to the ups and downs she and Liam have overcome since first meeting on set of The Last Song as teenagers.
And because fans are still riding the high of Miley and Liam's wedding festivities, we're taking a magnifying glass to the whole event. From their über casual dress code to all the celebrity guests, presenting all the details you may have missed from the duo's unforgettable day.
1. So Fresh and So Clean:
There's no denying Miley stole the show in her ivory silk gown by Vivienne Westwood, which retails for $8,600 and is available made-to-order, but did you catch Liam's kicks? The Hunger Games star paired his classic black and white suit with a pair of white Vans sneakers so new that it's possible he took them right out of the box only moments before exchanging vows with Miley.
2. Sweet Yet Simple Touches:
While little is known of Miley and Liam's wedding planning process, it's obvious from the many photos friends and family shared that some serious thought went into their dream day. For starters, the groom's boutonnière made of white anemone flowers coordinated with the bride's unique bouquet. An elaborate arch constructed of roses and baby's breath also served as the perfect setting for photo opps, plus—balloons everywhere!
3. Mother-of-the-Bride Makes an Outfit Change:
Miley's proud mama, producer Tish Cyrus, appeared to switch up her ensemble at some point during the event. In one photo, Tish is seen wearing a light wash pair of high-waisted jeans and a simple black sweater. But posing next to her little girl and husband Billy Ray Cyrus, the mother-of-the-bride looks much more dressed up in a sleek blazer and trousers.
4. A Family Affair:
In addition to Miley's mom and dad, sisters Noah, 18, and Brandi Cyrus, 31, were present for the nuptials. Little brother Braison Cyrus and his new fiancée also attended. Representing the Hemsworth side was Liam's big brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth. An insider previously told E! News, "A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there... The Cyrus and the Hemsworth families love each other and get along so well. Both families are thrilled Miley and Liam have finally made it official."
View this post on Instagram
#new video of @LiamHemsworth @chrishemsworth @hemsworthluke and Liam’s father at the wedding (rumors) in Nashville 📸 @conrardjackcarr December 23, 2018 #liamhemsworth #mileycryus #liamhemsworth #liam #hemsworth #chrishemsworth #lukehemsworth #hemsworthbrothers #australia #byronbay #melbourne #phillipisland #LA #malibu #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #tag4likes #tagforlikes #tag4follow #tagforfollow #likealike #followforfollowback #followme #cute #instadaily
A post shared by Liam Keith Hemsworth Fan (@liamgalehems) on
5. Life of the Party:
Leave it to Chris and Luke, who (dressed in matching floral button downs) to kick off the reception by taking a shot with Liam and their dad. Miley also appeared to get down with her bad self, with many fans pointing out that she was holding a JUUL e-cigarette in the video she posted of herself dancing. Let's not forget, she's just being Miley!
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Through the Years: From Childhood to Wedding Day Father-Daughter Moments
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?