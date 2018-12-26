Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Cozy Up for the Holidays Amid Separation

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 8:32 AM

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

MTV

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell spent Christmas together amid their "separation."

On Tuesday, Catelynn posted a photo of the Teen Mom OG couple getting cozy at what appeared to be a holiday celebration. "I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife," she captioned an Instagram photo of the duo holding each other close. "I'm truly blessed by you! I love you!"

Catelynn later shared videos of her Christmas presents from Tyler, two pairs of Christian Louboutin heels! "Yasssss!!! Thank you Hubby @tylerbaltierramtv you know me so well," the MTV star captioned the social media post.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the couple is living separately as they decide the future of their marriage.

Fans of Teen Mom OG have watched the couple struggle to maintain a healthy relationship this season as they work on their own mental health.

"YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!" Catelynn wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time!"

In the separation period, the duo doesn't live together, but they still have date nights together.

It was revealed back in September that the couple is expecting their third child.

