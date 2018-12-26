Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Cozy Up for the Holidays Amid Separation

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell spent Christmas together amid their "separation."

On Tuesday, Catelynn posted a photo of the Teen Mom OG couple getting cozy at what appeared to be a holiday celebration. "I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife," she captioned an Instagram photo of the duo holding each other close. "I'm truly blessed by you! I love you!"

Catelynn later shared videos of her Christmas presents from Tyler, two pairs of Christian Louboutin heels! "Yasssss!!! Thank you Hubby @tylerbaltierramtv you know me so well," the MTV star captioned the social media post.