Cardi B Plans to Spend Christmas With Offset But She "Isn't Ready" to Take Him Back

Offset may be saying "All I want for Christmas is you" to Cardi B this year, but she isn't echoing the same words just yet.

On Dec. 4, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed to her millions of Instagram followers that she and Offset were splitting up after one year of marriage. In the days following, the Migos rapper has since expressed his regret and sorrow about the end of their relationship and has even gone to great lengths to win Cardi back. He recorded an emotional video and begged her to take him back, deeming it his one "birthday wish."

A source told E! News right after their split that Cardi and Offset's relationship was "up and down." The source added, "Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship."

What's important for her, however, is co-parenting their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi has praised Offset's parenting and the insider referred to him as "an amazing dad."

An insider told E! News on Monday that, although they are not together right now, they will be spending the holidays together as a family.