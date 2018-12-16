Offset Crashes Cardi B's Show to Issue Another Apology

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 10:19 AM
Offset is taking drastic steps to get Cardi Bs attention as he continues his campaign to try and get back together with her.
Less than two weeks ago, she announced that she and the fellow rapper, father of their baby girl, had split after one year of marriage. He has since taken steps to try to win her back. On Saturday, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a flower display and a cake displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi."
"I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world," Offset told her, as the crowd cheered. "I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."
Cardi seemed less than impressed. Unsmiling, she talked to him onstage for a few seconds and had the display removed before she continued her set.
The elaborate gesture comes a year after Offset proposed to Cardi onstage at a concert, a month after they secretly wed.
Meanwhile, Cardi posted a couple of selfie videos on Instagram on Saturday night, pleading with her fans to stop "bashing" Offset.
"Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, 'cause at the end of the day, that's still family," she said in one clip. "Unfortunately, we're going through things and you know, it's not private, it became public and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can't predict the future.
She said in another video, "I see a lot of people bashing me because they're feeling I'm defending my baby father, they're thinking that I'm getting back together with him. I'm not saying that I'm getting back together with him. I just don't like that bashing online thing."
"Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don't even wanna be on this earth because mad people be coming to him every single day," she said, referring to a seemingly suicidal note the SNL had posted on Instagram, which comes not long after he talked about bullied over his relationship and October split from Ariana Grande.
"I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day," Cardi continued. "That's a nasty feeling and I wouldn't want that."
She added, "God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man. That perfect, glamorous, fabulous man, that perfect man, is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child. So I don't like that bulls--t because I know how painful it is, where you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don't like that and it doesn't make me feel any better, period."
Hours before she posted her selfie videos, Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story, "Pensando en ti pensando en mi," which means "thinking of you thinking of me" in Spanish.
A source had told E! News that rumors about the couple's marriage had made Cardi question Offset's loyalty and that she "ultimately lost trust in their relationship" and "made it clear she needs space from him."
Days after Cardi announced her and Offset's breakup, he tweeted, "F--K YALL I MISS CARDI." And on Friday, he posted on Instagram a video plea to his estranged wife, apologizing for "entertaining" a girl, "partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in" and for breaking Cardi's heart.
"I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back," he said.
Later that night, wearing a Swarovski crystal ski mask, Offset partied at a club to celebrate his 27th birthday.
