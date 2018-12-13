Jen Harley Stands by Burglary Claim and Slams Jersey Shore Stars for Calling Her a Liar

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 12:32 PM

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend is not cool with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars "talking s--t" about her.

On the season two finale of the MTV reality show, set to air on Thursday, he is seen getting a call from Jen Harley, who tells him their Las Vegas home was burglarized while she and their baby girl Ariana were asleep. He tells her to "get the f--k out of the house and go to the other house." Meanwhile, his cast mates, who are sitting nearby, overhear part of the conversation and voice skepticism about her claim.

DJ Pauly D says he doesn't "buy it," adding that "Jen is up to no good" and is "just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her." Angelina Pivarnick says she thinks Harley is "lying" and is "vindictive" and "evil."

"I love how everyone wants to talk s—t on me in the clip I just seen on JS the night I got robbed," Harley wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night. "I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn't even know about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I work up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter. I don't see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s—t about me!!"

"That situation was very real and I don't even feel like I should have to even explain this to anyone of it's anyone's business," Harley continued. "So FU to all of you who want to call me a liar and talk s—t over soemthing horriable That happen to me that's out of my control [sic]."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said on the show, "This whole situation with Jen is crazy. There is a calamity or crisis once a week, like clockwork."

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have engaged in some pretty vicious social media spats over the past few months. Following a brief breakup, the two were involved in a domestic dispute in Las Vegas in June. Weeks later, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after it was alleged she had dragged him with her car. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence

In October, Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of himself with a black eye, writing, "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect." Harley responded in a private message to one user, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying. I'll prove it again with the car thing I can't deal with a drug addict anymore it's getting so out of control [sic]."

Ortiz-Magro then shared on Instagram a video of their daughter crying on a bed, writing, "This is why I had the baby bc she wasn't home at 630 am and her son alone until 9:30am...Left 12 yr old son alone while she went to drink."

He said their baby was sick and he had gone to drop her off with Jen, who he claimed was out drinking with friends. 

Harley fired back, writing, "Under his care look at my daughter screaming and crying I'm so scared for her she never cries like that I'm so heartbroken."

The two soon reconciled and celebrated Harley's birthday together.

