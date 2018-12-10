Meghan Markle's Surprise Appearance at 2018 British Fashion Awards Is Breathtaking

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

Meghan Markle graced the 2018 British Fashion Awards with her presence on Monday evening. 

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex surprised attendees and Anglophiles alike when she appeared as a special guest to present Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan famously wore a custom creation by the fashion house's artistic director on her May 19, 2018 wedding day to Prince Harry

For tonight's festivities at Royal Albert Hall in London, 37-year-old Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy gown, a gold bangle bracelet by Pippa Small ($430) and coordinating strappy heels by Tamara Mellon ($550). As is expected from Meghan's typical beauty regimen, she let her naturally stunning features shine through with minimal makeup and a sleek low bun. 

And as the fashion risk-taker she is, Meghan went against the royal family's affinity for more modest ensembles by baring one shoulder. She also rocked plum nail polish, a major no-no for members of the British royal family. (It's been reported that dark-colored nail polish is strictly prohibited, as Queen Elizabeth II prefers Ballet Slippers by Essie.)

Photos

2015 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

"It is such a pleasure to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.," Meghan said onstage, per attendees who captured her remarks on camera and shared them via social media. 

Cradling her growing baby bump, she also noted, "It's so nice to see so many familiar faces, many of you I've known for quite awhile and a lot of you that I've been able to meet in the past year. So thank you for the warm welcome."

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

After presenting Keller with the coveted accolade, the designer thanked Meghan for enlisting her to bring her dream bridal gown to life.

"This woman is so amazing," Keller gushed. "I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life... I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

Rosamund Pike, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Keller made history as Givenchy's first female artistic director, having previously presided over Pringle of Scotland and Chloé. She and Meghan began working on the modern look in early 2018, with both wanting to reflect a timeless elegance. 

Following Meghan and Harry's nuptials, Keller explained her and the bride's creative process. "It was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her," she told reporters, "finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her. Part of it was really a conversation in the beginning and then through a series of sketches that I proposed to her. We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress."

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

Fans of Meghan and Harry can now see the gown Keller designed on display at Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds tied the knot, as part of the exhibit "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex."

The exhibit is open daily starting until Jan. 6, where it will then move to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland from June - October 2019. 

Check out even more star-studded moments from the red carpet at the 2018 British Fashion Awards right here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Awards , Royals , Fashion , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: British Fashion Awards, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Is Near Naked on the Red Carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Mother-Daughter Goals at the British Fashion Awards 2018

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

A Deep Dive Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 2 Jet Set Style

Jenna Dewan Describes Her New Collection With Danskin

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Sparkles in the Perfect New Year's Eve Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Lady Gaga, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Lady Gaga Will Dress to Impress at 2019 Grammys

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.