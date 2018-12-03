Kylie Jenner's Winter Coats Will Keep You Warm and Make You Look Hot

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 2:23 PM

ESC: Kylie Jenner

MEGA

Winter romance requires an epic outerwear wardrobe.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster made their way to the chilling weather of NYC in honor of Travis Scott's tour. With a trip that included shopping trips, makeup tutorials, backstage passes and being serenaded in front of 20,000 people, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mastered warmth and style with three winter coats that anyone can pull off.

When it's cold outside, it's easy to just go with what's warm. But, you don't have to sacrifice style to slay on winter date nights. Sexy, cool, yet completely covered—the Kylie Cosmetics owner is teaching a few lessons with layers, styles and trends you can recreate with ease. 

Photos

VS Angel Elsa Hosk's Holiday Wish List Is Sexy and Cute

Recreate her looks below!

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Splash News

Cropped Teddy Jacket

Although the teddy jacket has been popular for some time, Kylie Jenner gave the trend an update by pairing for shiny orange pants, a T-shirt from Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour merchandise and dad sneakers. To recreate the look, opt for a cropped jacket and high-waisted bright pants.

ESC: Winter Coats

ASTR The Label

Faux Shearling Moto Jacket, $158

ESC: Winter Coats

Storets

Mindy Cropped Teddy Jacket, $89

Article continues below

ESC: Winter Coats

Free People

So Soft Cozy Peacoat, Now $104

ESC: Kylie Jenner

MEGA

Puffer Coats

Kylie's puffer jacket will keep you warm and pair well with other popular trends like PVC pants (as seen on Kylie), sneakers and streetwear. Keep up with the Kardashian by investing in this warm and cozy staple.

ESC: Winter Coats

boohoo

Matte Satin Puffer Jacket, Now $55

Article continues below

ESC: Winter Coats

SAM.

Sophia Velvet Down Coat, $450

ESC: Kylie Jenner

MEGA

Oversized Outerwear

Stormi's mom just revealed how to wear layers in winter. To recreate the star's look, you'll need a beanie, hoodie, leggings, sneakers and the hero the look: an oversized jacket in a neutral hue.

ESC: Winter Coats

Topshop

Herringbone Check Coat, $125

Article continues below

ESC: Winter Coats

AllSaints

Simi Check Coat, $533

ESC: Winter Coats

Honey Punch

Alma Multi Plaid Moto Jacket, $120

