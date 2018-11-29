Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking their love to new heights!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined her beau Travis Scott, 26, onstage at his concert at the more than 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The two appeared inside his slow-moving Astroworld roller coaster, with Kylie all smiles and busted out her cellphone to record the moment as Travis serenaded her with his song "Can't Say." At the end of their ride, he bent down kissed her.

Kylie later posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of the two onstage, writing, "That's me."

It marked the first time he has brought her onstage during a concert, although he has carried their almost 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster onstage before not during shows and given both her and her mother shout-outs during his performances.