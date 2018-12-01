Inside Saint West and Reign Disick's Tarzan Themed Birthday Party

There's no monkey business involved in planning a birthday party for a Kardashian kid. Well, sort of.
On Saturday, Saint West and Reign Disick had a joint birthday party at Kim Kardashian's house, which transformed into a rainforest for the day. Reign turns 4 on Dec. 14 and Saint rings in his third birthday on Dec. 5. The party was a sight to behold!
Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen and other friends all shared snippets from the party throughout the day. Just like any Kardashian Kousin party, the decorations made the theme of the party completely believable. Plus, there were delicious and festive snacks, of course!
Dream Kardashian had a fairy tale princess themed party a few weeks ago, and this Tarzan party was up to those same standards when it came to decor and costumes.
Saint and Reign have gotten festive together in the past, too. On Halloween, the two of them dressed up as Kanye West and Lil Pump from their "I Love It" music video. It looked extremely accurate, minus the age difference.
Birthday party attendees were lucky enough to get customized Yeezy shirts that celebrated the two birthday boys.
Take a look at the photos below for some more snapshots from the party.
Thanksgiving Who?
Just because Thanksgiving is over, that doesn't mean you can't eat turkey! Oh wait...that's cake! Reign Disick and Saint West enjoyed a Hansen's cake at their party.
Team Saint & Reign
Party guests were given Yeezy shirts with the birthday boys' names on it and the date.
North Star
Saint's big sister, North West, looked ultra glam in green at the party.
Kings of the Jungle
The inside of Kim Kardashian's house was decked out in trees, giving it a very verdant jungle feel.
Festive Frosting
Saint and Reign had matching two-tiered cakes with jungle designs on it.
Monkey business
The cousins went all-out for their Tarzan theme with a real monkey!
Green and glorious
Another look at the greenery that took over Kim's home.
Welcome to the Jungle
Kourtney Kardashian gave her own glimpse of how she's enjoying the party.
