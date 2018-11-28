Riverdale's Archie Makes a Big Decision: What's Next?

Gryphons & Gargoyles & Seizures

It was just the last episode when Jughead could barely function normally because he was so consumed with Gryphons and Gargoyles, but it sounds like thanks to his dad chaining him to the fridge, the spell might have been broken.

"I think FP chaining him to the fridge actually did some good," he said. "I think he does break it a bit...By the time he goes with Archie, [the obsession] is pretty much gone."

Gryphons and Gargoyles and the Gargoyle King and the possibly related seizures were everywhere tonight. Joaquin (Rob Raco) ended up dead with the symbol for "sacrifice" (the same one branded onto Archie) carved into his forehead. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) had a seizure while the sheriff was threatening her class over giving up Archie's location, and of course, there's Betty trapped in a convent full of players.

Ashleigh Murray says the seizures are still a mystery to her, meaning we'll have to wait a long while before that part of the G&G web is explained.

"I still don't even really understand how the seizures are happening or why," Murray says. "I'm uncertain as to if the severity of her seizure could have affected her memory of it. I have no idea, but the scary thing that I still don't really understand, and I'm not really sure if it's something that she is going to resolve. It's not something that we've touched on yet so I don't know."