While at first they seem to be very, very different shows, it might surprise you to think about how much Arrow and Riverdale have in common.

They both love hoods, vigilante justice, smart blondes with ponytails, overly noble protagonists, mysterious rich people, literal darkness, and lately, really messed up prisons.

Both Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) have spent their past few episodes incarcerated for various reasons. As of Monday's episode of Arrow, both Oliver and Archie are free from prison and reunited with their loved ones, though neither one is doing so great after months of torture, prison fights, stabbings, and more. Both prison experiences were complete nightmares and both were totally nuts, but whose was the nuttiest of all?

We decided to conduct an incredibly scientific investigation into which guy had the worse time, and the results may or may not surprise you.