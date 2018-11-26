Why Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Aren't Rushing to Label Their Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are sparking romance rumors once again, but are they officially a couple?

The supermodel and the Philadelphia 76ers player first ignited relationship speculation back in May, and went on to enjoy a summer romance. However, by the end of August, E! News learned that things between Jenner and Simmons had "cooled off."

But the duo's relationship status appears to have changed once again, since Jenner has been spotted at a number of Simmons' games over the last month. So what's really going on between the young stars?

"Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now," a source tells E! News. "They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."