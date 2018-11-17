Noah Cyrus Calls Her Relationship With Lil Xan Her "Biggest Mistake"

Their relationship was pretty PDA-heavy, especially on social media and the 2018 MTV VMAs, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Fast forward approximately a month, and the two of them are engaging in a very public breakup, which involved arguing with each other via Instagram story.

Cyrus posted a photo of another guy (apparently a meme of Charlie Puth), and Lil Xan said in one story, "I feel like i'm probably being cheated on." Although the rapper deleted the post almost instantaneously, Cyrus responded with a number of tearful posts of her own, defending herself and explaining to her fans that everything would be alright. "I'm sorry if things are confusing right now and I will try to explain it more, like in the next couple of days, but I love you guys and I don't want to keep you in the dark," she said in a video the next day. "And I am sorry, I never did anything that I am getting accused of and I woke up confused, with a text from my mom asking what was going on and I didn't know."

She said later on, "If you're in a relationship, never let a man make you feel like you're less of yourself—or you're the problem—when you were the one that sat around being there for somebody."