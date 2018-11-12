Everything Nicole Kidman Has Revealed About Her Private Life Now That She's Finally Opening Up

In the nearly two decades since announcing their divorce, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman went from one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples to its pair of most wondered-about exes.

What went wrong? Who was to blame? And what was life like inside one of the most famous marriages in the industry?

All we've been able to do since Cruise shocked his soon-to-be former wife with divorce papers in February 2001, mere weeks after they'd renewed their vows, bringing their decade together to its end, is speculate as both parties have been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to the other. And it makes a bit of sense. After all, they both found new spouses in the years following their split—and no one wants to be the person who won't stop talking about their ex when they're basking in the glow of new love. Not to mention that, really, at the end of the day, it's none of our business what went on behind closed doors anyway.