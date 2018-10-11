by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 4:35 PM
Be still, our beating hearts!
In honor of International Day of the Girl, a United Nations initiative that works to increase awareness of inequality faced by young women around the world, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban let their talents shine in a heartwarming video captured by their daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 7-year-old Faith.
In the clip, which was shared to social media on Thursday, the A-list couple gathers around a piano to perform a rendition of Keith's hit song, "Female."
Country music fans have come to love and adore Keith's signature sound over the years, but who knew Nicole had such a set of pipes on her?!
During last year's 2017 CMA Awards, Urban debuted the emotional ballad, which is inspired by the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and subsequent #MeToo movement. "It just floored me when I heard it," he recalled told E! News, adding, "It spoke so strongly to me. I'm the father of two girls, a husband, a son. That song spoke to me on so many levels."
Keith and Nicole weren't the only members of Hollywood to recognize International Day of the World. See how stars like Olivia Wilde, Emma Watson and more paid tribute to worldwide girl power by scrolling below!
View this post on Instagram
Today is International Day of the Girl 🧠💪🏼💗 & I want to celebrate by letting all the girls here know 💕📣 that I am truly and totally in awe of all the ideas, efforts and talents you’re using to organise together and transform our world! I’m so inspired by you all xo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I encourage you to check out @FRIDAfund - the only youth led fund focused on supporting the organising of young feminist activists all over the world 💝 because your work is critical to expanding, rejuvenating and sustaining social justice movements, now and in the future! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ www.youngfeministfund.org ✨
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on
Former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on Today to announce The Obama Foundation's first major project in honor of International Day of the Girl: The Global Girls Alliance.
She was supported by A-listers like Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Jessica Alba, John Legend, Natalie Portman, David Beckham and Amy Poehler for a powerful PSA released hours ago.
Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and other celebs share some special messages on International Day of the Girl. #DayOfTheGirlTODAY pic.twitter.com/PcSyE90KJ0— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018
Check it out (and sing along to Keith and Nicole's "Female" duet) by pressing play on the videos above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?