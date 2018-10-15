Nicole Kidman Says Divorcing Tom Cruise Forced Her to ''Grow Up''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise

Matt Turner/Liaison

Nicole Kidmanis speaking out about her decade-long marriage to Tom Cruise.

The two stars tied the knot in 1990 after starring in the film Days of Thunder together, at the beginning of what would become a very successful career. In an essay written for New York magazine's women and power series, she reveals, "I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed."

During their time together, the pair adopted two children, Isabella, now 25, and son Connor, now 23.

It wasn't till they divorced in 2001, that Kidman felt she had to face new and different struggles in her career, especially as a woman. "I would work, but I was still very much cocooned," she explains. "So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up."

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Not that she didn't face her own #MeToo moments from time to time. Kidman says, "Of course I've had #MeToo moments — since I was little! But do I want to expose them in an article? No. Do they come out in my work? Absolutely."

For her, she would rather direct her emotions into a "well of experience and emotion tapped into" and displayed in her work as an actress. "I'm not just talking about sexual harassment. I'm talking about loss, death, the full array of life," Kidman adds.

Since splitting from Cruise she says it "is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful."

Nicole and the country music star wed in 2006, and have since welcomed daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Tom Cruise , Divorces , Controversy , Keith Urban , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kiernan Shipka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

The Conners

The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Tattoo History

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Engaged Stars Who Never Made It to the Altar

Stormi, Sir & Rumi, Kulture and More Blinged-Out Babies

Inside the Secret World of Celebrity Dating

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.