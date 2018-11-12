Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Calls Out Ashley Jacobs for "Bad Mouthing" Kathryn Dennis

Thomas Ravenel has come to the defense of Kathryn Dennis after his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs made claims about her sobriety.

The Southern Charm alum took to Instagram on Sunday to write in a since-deleted post that Jacobs has been "bad mouthing" the mother of his children, Dennis, and he wants "nothing" to do with her.

"I totally disavow this horrendous behavior and will have nothing to do with her," Ravenel wrote. He later added in the comments, "I begged her over and over to no avail. So hateful. Hope she gets help."

Ravenel and Dennis share two children together, daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, 4, and son Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, 2.