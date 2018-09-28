EXCLUSIVE!

Here's What Ashley Jacobs Thinks of Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thomas Ravenel, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/INSTARimages.com

Ashley Jacobs is supporting boyfriend Thomas Ravenel following his recent arrest.

A source tells E! News Ashley is "standing by Thomas," just days after the star was arrested for alleged assault and battery of the second degree. According to the insider, she "supports him" and they have even rekindled their relationship, "although very quietly."

And with their relationship in good standing, "Thomas is in good spirits all things considered." They added, "He believes he is innocent and wants the process to speed up so he can clear his name. He thinks he will be exonerated."

Just this Tuesday, the reality star was arrested for his alleged crimes, not including the allegations made against him by two other women. Since then, his accuser, dubbed "Nanny Dawn," has spoken out about her decision to press charges against the Southern Charm star. On Thursday, she told the podcast, Pink Shade With Erin Martin, "This is about a lot of different women in this maybe a start, If you can take down somebody who has this kind of notoriety and has fame, has fortune, maybe it'll give a little bit of faith to somebody else that there will be justice for them too."

Read

Thomas Ravenel's Sexual Assault Accuser Says She Wants "Justice"

Thomas Ravenal, Mug Shot

Charleston County

In the affidavit the investigating officer filed on Monday, she alleges Ravenel stripped nude and sexually assaulted her when she was a nanny for his daughter, Kensie, in 2015. The investigating officer also added that after the alleged incident, Nanny Dawn told multiple people close to her and took photos as evidence. 

Ravenel was later given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and, as a condition of the bond, surrendered his passport, a Charleston court official confirmed to E! News. The reality star is also unable to leave the state of South Carolina.

Meanwhile, his ex, Kathryn Dennis, says what she is "going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it." 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Arrests , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Here's Proof Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Are So in Love After All These Years

Jerry O'Connell Says "Real Housewives" Saved His Marriage

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick "Wants to Have Another Baby" With Kourtney Kardashian

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 104

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Proves She Isn't "Good With Surprises" When Friends Crash Her Family Vacation on ASHLEE+EVAN

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Vows to ''Win Her Back'' After Divorce Filing

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.