30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 3:46 PM
Happy birthday to our best friend*, Emma Stone!
OK, so technically, we've never actually been in the same room as the Oscar winner, but let's be real, everyone wishes they were besties with Stone, who turns 30 today.
Since falling in love with her in Superbad in 2007, Stone's basically been the Internet's BFF—no small feat when you remember she isn't even on social media. Throughout the course of her career, Stone's managed to remain relatable and charmingly down-to-earth, whether she's talking about her friendships with Jennifer Lawrence and Ryan Gosling or opening up about her struggle with anxiety.
In honor of Stone's milestone birthday, we're celebrating 30 times Stone was relatable (and lovable) AF...
1. That time she said this about dieting: "You're a human being, you live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake."
2. That time she fan-girled out at BFF Taylor Swift's concert with Gigi Hadid. (She and Swift make been friends for 10 years after meeting at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards.)
3. That time she revealed the weird and creepy origin of her "love story" with BFF Jennifer Lawrence.
"Jennifer Lawrence and I both had the same stalker, John the Orchestra Guy," Stone told W Magazine, which eventually lead to the duo texting.
"Jen and I texted for a year before we actually met," Stone continued. "As she was driving to my house, she thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?' And I thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?' So Jen calls me and says, 'I just want to make sure you're not John the Orchestra Guy.' I wasn't. And we met. It's our adorable love story."
Juergen Teller for W Magazine
4. That time she spoke honestly and candidly about her ever-changing thoughts on motherhood.
"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older,' she told pal Jennifer Lawrence during their Elle interview." I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids," she said in the magazine interview.
5. That that she admitted she just can't imagine her life without Ryan Gosling, her three-time co-star and good friend. Literally.
During a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival in September, Stone talked about how much her La La Land co-star has impacted her life and career. revealed how much Gosling means to her and his impact on her life and career, calling him a "dear, wonderful friend" and said, "I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan."
She continued, "He's so special. It makes me emotional."
6. That time she showed off her perfect Britney Spears impersonation.
7. That time she admitted to crying in front of Tom Hanks, Diane Keaton and Lorne Michaels.
8. That time she revealed her worst habit is "not texting people back."
9. That time she was a reality show contestant on VH1's In Search of the Partridge Family in 2004. She ended up getting the role of Laurie Partridge after auditioning with Meredith Brooks' "Bitch" in the shortlived reboot.
"I did it, ended up winning this competition show, and met Billy Mann, who was the show's music producer, who introduced me to my lawyer, who introduced me to my manager, Doug Wald, who's my manager to this day," she said of the experience in a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast. "He's still my first and foremost authority on advice. I don't regret it for a minute!"
10. That time she able to spot a C-list celebrity ex-boyfriend during an interview with Rolling Stone.
"Oh, shit, I think Paris Hilton's ex-boyfriend just sat down – the one who looks like an Elvis Presley impersonator," she said. Reader, it was Paris Latsis. Who? Exactly.
11. That time she admitted to deleting her Facebook because she got too addicted to Farmville. (This anecdote brought to you by 2011!) "It's a fake farm, but it doesn't feel fake!" she said. "I was leaving dinners to harvest. Real dinners!"
12. That time she was the voice of a dog on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
13. That time she got real about her thoughts on turning the big 3-0.
"My twenties were a really interesting time, and there's been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive," she said in her Elle profile. "It's weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it's like, now what do I actively want as an adult?"
Universal Pictures
14. That time she admitted any movie by Nancy Meyers is her go-to sad and lonely movie.
15. That time she admitted she was "a huge computer nerd" growing up...and would even build free websites for people she met in online forums. Oh, and she also started an online newsletter called Neptune, "an e-zine for girls 12-18 where I made up the advice column and wrote articles, because I thought I wanted to be a journalist for a long time—I still kind of do," she told The Daily Beast.
16. That time she was open about her life-long struggle with anxiety and panic attacks., revealing she suffered her first one when she was 7 seven years old.
"After first grade before I went into second grade, I had my first panic attack. It was really, really terrifying and overwhelming," she said during an interview with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute. "I was at a friend's house, and all of a sudden I was convinced the house was on fire and it was burning down. I was just sitting in her bedroom and obviously the house wasn't on fire, but there was nothing in me that didn't think we were going to die."
Stone eventually went to therapy, where she was diagnosed generalized anxiety and panic disorder.
While in therapy, Stone wrote a staple-bound book called I Am More Than My Anxiety, where she could draw pictures and recalled it being "helpful."
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
17. That time Emma and her mom Krista got matching tattoos—blackbird feet tattoos on the inside of their wrists (in deference to the Beatles song) sketched by Sir Paul McCartney himself—to commemorate that her mother had beaten cancer in 2012. The mother-daughter duo also posed together for Revlon Cares' "Your Lips Can Save Lives" campaign to promote breast cancer awareness and early detection.
18. That time she won an Oscar (for La La Land) when she was only 28, and gave one of the most humble acceptance speeches ever.
"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do," she said. "And this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I'm so grateful for that. So, thank you so much. Thank you."
19. That time she actually cried when Mel B aka Scary Spice surprised her during an interview. "I was obsessed with the Spice Girls," she later said on The Graham Norton Show, "and they taught me about girl power!" (Baby Spice was her favorite BTW. Sorry, Mel B!)
20. That time she revealed she's obsessed with serial killers...but not in a creepy way?
"I can tell you pretty much anything about Charles Manson and Jeffrey Dahmer. I'm fascinated to see how [someone becomes a serial killer] that happens and whether or not you can trace it back to a moment in their childhood," she told NYLON back in 2012. "I find the psychology behind it interesting. Something can be so traumatizing to one child, but the same thing could happen to another child and he'll turn out completely fine. What causes someone to want to do that? It's so scary for parents because every moment is a chance that they need to be like, 'I better handle this one well.'"
21. That time she and ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield used the paparazzi frenzy around them to their advantage, promoting two charities by holding up cardboard signs in front of their faces.
Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com
22. And that time they did this when they spotted a fan trying to take a sneaky pic of them in a restaurant.
23. That time she took care of Jennifer Lawrence when she had a little too much fun at an Adele concert.
"I don't really stay out late. I'm kind of a bummer. I'm a nana. It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out I don't really stay out late. If I do stay out late and I'm partying hard, I will throw up. I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking," Lawrence once revealed. "Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, 'Get out of here. It's so gross.'"
24. That time she revealed she's low-key obsessed with Hocus Pocus. She once revealed she and Lawrence watched it during a girl's night in, and offered it up as a movie that made her want to be an actor when she was younger during her Vogue 73 Questions interview.
25. That time she revealed she sucked her thumb until she was 11 years old.
26. That time she revealed she almost picked "Riley Stone" as her stage name because her real name, Emily Stone, was already being used. "To ask a 16-year-old to pick a new name is a really interesting process," she said in an interview with W Magazine. She changed her mind once she was on the Malcolm in the Middle set for a job and was called "Riley" and panicked.
27. That time she revealed her obsession with K-Pop...pre-BTS! "It's a global phenomenon," she toldConan O'Brien in 2016. "It's beyond excellent. It's the best thing you've ever seen." Her fave K-Pop groups included Girls' Generation and 2NE1.
28. That time she gave us the .GIF that truly keeps on giving.
29. That time she curled up into an actual ball after a grueling workout.
30. That time she offered up these wonderful words when accepting the first-ever MTV Trailblazer Award.
"I know that when you're a teenager—sometimes when you're an adult—what sets you apart can sometimes feel like a burden and it's not. And a lot of the time, it's what makes you great."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?